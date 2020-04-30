|
|
|
MILNE Patricia Passed away with her loving family around her on 23rd April 2020,
aged 76 years.
Much loved mum of Jim, Paul and Jeff. Dear sister of Randle, Marie and Don. Loving grannie, great grannie and auntie, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 4th May at Eastfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support can be made directly to the charity in memory of Patricia.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020