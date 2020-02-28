|
|
|
Reams Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully at
Cherry Blossom Nursing Home on
19th February 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Ken, treasured
mum to Melanie, Colanne and Leonie, and an adored nan.
Pat will be sadly missed by all her
family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
East Anglian Air Ambulance
may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020