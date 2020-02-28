Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Reams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Reams

Notice Condolences

Patricia Reams Notice
Reams Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully at
Cherry Blossom Nursing Home on
19th February 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Ken, treasured
mum to Melanie, Colanne and Leonie, and an adored nan.
Pat will be sadly missed by all her
family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
East Anglian Air Ambulance
may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -