ROUGHLEY Patricia Passed away peacefully on
22nd October 2020 at home with her loving family at her side, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Alan,
adored mum of Pamela and Debra, mother-in-law to Will,
much loved nanna to Daniel, Samantha
& Grace and great- nanna to Oscar.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A private family service will be held
on Monday 9th November 2020
at Peterborough Crematorium
at 10.30am.
The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to N.G.N.P. UK.
Enquiries can be made to
H E Bull & Son, Whittlesey,
Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020