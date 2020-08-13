|
HOSTEAD Patrick Michael With great sadness we announce the loss of Patrick who died suddenly but peacefully on 31st July at home,
aged 79.
He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and his joy of life and love for his family will never be forgotten, and he will always remain in our hearts. He brought happiness to all.
With all our love Sue, Lottie, Joseph, Tracey and Phil.
Family flowers only. Donations to Sacred Heart and St Oswalds Church in memory, can be sent directly
to the Church.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020