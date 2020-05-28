|
|
|
REDHEAD Patrick 'Paddy' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 19th May 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
loving father of Ian, Mandy, Kevin and the late Tracy. Also a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place
on Thursday 4th June.
It is hoped to have a celebration
of Paddy's life at a later date.
Floral tributes welcome
and may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 28, 2020