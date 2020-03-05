|
|
|
MILNE (nee Silk)
Pauline Ann Passed away at home after a short illness on 19th February 2020.
Loving wife of David, mother of Nicola and Darren, sister of Carol and a
much loved nan, great-nan and aunt.
The funeral service will take place on 18th March at 12.00 noon at
St. Mary's Church, Whittlesey,
followed by burial in
Whittlesey Cemetery.
Flowers welcome if desired,
or donations may be made to
the Breast Care Service Trust Fund
at the Breast Unit,
Peterborough City Hospital.
All enquiries to
H.E. Bull and Sons,
61 Inham's Road,
Whittlesey 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020