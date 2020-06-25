|
|
|
Nightingale Percy William passed away peacefully at home on 16th June 2020, aged 91 years.
Loving husband to Peggy
and much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Percy's funeral service
will be held privately for the
attendance of close family.
Donations, if desired, may be made in Percy's memory for Sue Ryder,
Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare
Peterborough Road
Stanground
Peterborough
PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 25, 2020