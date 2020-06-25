Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Resources
More Obituaries for Percy Nightingale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Percy Nightingale

Notice Condolences

Percy Nightingale Notice
Nightingale Percy William passed away peacefully at home on 16th June 2020, aged 91 years.
Loving husband to Peggy
and much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Percy's funeral service
will be held privately for the
attendance of close family.
Donations, if desired, may be made in Percy's memory for Sue Ryder,
Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare
Peterborough Road
Stanground
Peterborough
PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -