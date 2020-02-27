|
|
|
BINES Peter Michael Passed away suddenly on
Friday 14th February 2020,
aged 80 years.
Loving Husband of Maureen,
dearest Dad of Michael, Jenni
and the late Heather.
Loving Grandad of Matthew, Alexander, Kayleigh and Emma.
Sadly missed by all of the family.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Flowers may be sent to
the chapel of rest.
Donations in lieu, if desired may be made at the service for
Papworth Hospital and
Cancer Research.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020