HARWOOD Peter Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
8th October 2020, aged 74 years. Loving father of Matthew and David and a much loved grandfather of Beatrice. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place at
St. John's Church, Werrington on Tuesday 27th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers may be made to St. John's Church and Mtunthama Orphanage
via the just giving page.
https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/peter-harwood
?utm_id=1&utm_term=Gra4XrgVY
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020