Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Harwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Harwood

Notice Condolences

Peter Harwood Notice
HARWOOD Peter Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
8th October 2020, aged 74 years. Loving father of Matthew and David and a much loved grandfather of Beatrice. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place at
St. John's Church, Werrington on Tuesday 27th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers may be made to St. John's Church and Mtunthama Orphanage
via the just giving page.
https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/peter-harwood
?utm_id=1&utm_term=Gra4XrgVY
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -