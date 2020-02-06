Home

HICKS Peter Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
28th January 2020 aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Julie.
Much loved dad of
Wendy, Justin and Hannah.
Dear grandad of Ryan.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 18th February, 10.45am at
Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations for Sports Aid may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
