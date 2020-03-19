|
|
|
MARKHAM Peter Passed away peacefully at
Thorpe Hall on 5th March 2020
aged 85 years.
A loving Dad to his sons Andrew
and Simon and daughter Lee,
also father-in-law to Dez,
Michelle and Nick.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020
at 3.00pm. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service in Peter's
memory for Thorpe Hall.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020