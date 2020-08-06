|
Plant Peter James Passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Saturday 25th July 2020, after a short battle with cancer,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband to June,
dad to Simon, Karen, Andrew and Amanda, grandpa to 9 grandchildren, brother and brother-in-law.
He will be dearly missed by family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.
A small family funeral will be held on Monday 10th August at 2.30pm at
St Peter's Church, Maxey.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St. Barnabas and
Marie Curie Nurses via https://
www.funeralguide.co.uk/79666
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020