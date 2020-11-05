|
|
|
THOMPSON Peter Colin Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
29th October, aged 78.
Loving husband of Hazel and son of the late Stanley and Margaret.
Much loved father to Shaun, dearest brother to Diana and the late Patsy.
Forever loved grandad to Lucy and Katelynn and great-grandad to Sienna.
Much loved uncle and brother-in-law.
Funeral service at
Peterborough Crematorium on the 16th November will be for close family and friends only due to the
current circumstances.
Flowers may be sent to
Peterborough Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
PE1 2RX and donations may be
made to Dementia UK.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020