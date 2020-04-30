|
WEBB Peter Rodney Peter, a retired farmer from
Lutton, passed away peacefully at
Polebrook Nursing Home
on 17th April 2020 aged 90.
Loving husband, father and
grandfather, now reunited with his
wife Vera and daughter Daphne.
Private family funeral on 1st May,
but a celebration of Peter's life
will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle,
Peterborough, PE8 5PS.
01832 272269
http://www.
crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020