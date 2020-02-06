Home

Peter Willmott

Peter Willmott Notice
WILLMOTT Peter Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 21st January 2020 aged 71 years.
Much loved Husband of Marilyn.
Loving Dad to Hayley and Ashley. Devoted Pops to Charlie, Ruby,
Archie and Peter-John.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 24th February 2020 at 2:30pm. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Stanground. Donations in lieu may be made at the service for Peterborough City Hospital Oncology Ward in memory of Peter.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
