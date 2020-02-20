|
|
|
WORTLEY Peter James Passed away peacefully at
Aliwal Manor Care Home on
7th February 2020, aged 92 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
can be made in lieu for Macmillan
Nurses Fund at the service.
Further enquiries to H.E.Bull & Son
Funeral Directors, 61 Inhams Road,
Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020