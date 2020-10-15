|
|
|
HUTCHINSON Phillip It is with deep sadness that we relate the sudden death of Phillip Hutchinson on the
28th September 2020.
Much loved husband and soul partner to Julie, deeply devoted father of David & Lisa, and fun loving Grandpa/Papa to Katelyn, Isaac, Faith, Adam & Isla.
A father in law held in deep affection, relative, Lay Minister and friend.
His faith was deep and inspiring,
his smile from the heart.
He will be so missed.
Due to Covid 19 his funeral at
St Andrew's, Hambleton
will be number restricted.
His burial at St Edmund, Egleton, following on from the 11.30am Hambleton service, Monday 26th October, is not restricted in the same way but masks must be worn and social distancing adhered to.
Donations to the Churches of Branston and Croxton Kerrial, Phillip serving on both Church Councils,
can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham.
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020