Phyllis Coles

Phyllis Coles Notice
COLES Phyllis May Aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 25th June 2020.
Beloved wife of Matthew.
Much loved mum of David, Shirley
and of the late Christine.
Greatly missed by all of
her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Yaxley Cemetery for
immediate family to attend.
Family flowers only please by request,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK, may be sent to ;
Cancer Research UK,
PO Box 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ.
Tel: 0300 123 1022.
cancerresearchuk.org.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020
