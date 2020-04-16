Home

Hebdon Phyllis Helen Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 28th March 2020,
aged 70 years.
Loving wife of Sieggie.
Much loved mum of Paul and Steven, mother-in-law of Kelly and Natalie
and little nanny of Harley, Paige,
Lewis and Harrison.
The Funeral Service will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if desired may be sent to the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge CB2 0AY in Phyllis' memory.
The family have requested that in light of the current restrictions, you remember Phyllis in your own homes rather than attend her service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
