HOPE Phyllis Mary
(nee Coulthard) Passed away peacefully at home on 10th April 2020, aged 84 years.
Dear wife of the late John,
mother of Steve, Graham and Gill,
and granny of Eleanor.
Private funeral service to take place today, Thursday 23rd April at Peterborough Crematorium.
A memorial service will take
place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020