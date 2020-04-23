Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hope

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Hope Notice
HOPE Phyllis Mary
(nee Coulthard) Passed away peacefully at home on 10th April 2020, aged 84 years.
Dear wife of the late John,
mother of Steve, Graham and Gill,
and granny of Eleanor.
Private funeral service to take place today, Thursday 23rd April at Peterborough Crematorium.
A memorial service will take
place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -