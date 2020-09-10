Home

JONES Rachel Ann
(nee Woodhouse) On 29th August 2020 peacefully
at City Hospital, Peterborough,
aged 50 years, after a short illness
in the company of her
loving husband Irfon.
Loving daughter of Roy and Miriam, dear sister and sister-in-law of
Sally-Ann and Nick, fond auntie
of Josh, Luke and James.
Due to current restrictions,
private ceremony at
Peterborough Crematorium on
14th September at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Peterborough Cat Rescue.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
