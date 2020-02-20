|
|
|
Ferro Rachele Passed away suddenly after a long illness, at Peterborough City Hospital, on 15th February 2020, aged 89 years.
Lovingly reunited with her late husband Michele. Cherished Mum and
Mother-in-Law to Elena, Michele, Lucia, Alfio, Marco and Chris.
Beloved Nonna to Pino, Carrie, Antonietta, Donato, Stefano, Stephanie, Daniela, Andy, Matthew, Georgia, Adam, Claire, Hannah, Luke, Michael, Kimberley and Dan and Bis Nonna to Lorenzo, Elena, Noah, Lily and Oliver.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peters and All Souls Roman Catholic Church, on Friday 28th February 2020, at 10:30 followed by the committal at Fletton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu can be made at the service to The British Heart Foundation and Arthritis UK in Rachele's Memory.
Rest in Peace.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020