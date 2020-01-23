|
|
|
Bass Raymond Victor Passed away at home on
9th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Hazel,
Dad to Trevor and Colin,
Grandad to Arron.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Committal service at
Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 1pm, followed by a celebration service of Ray's life at St. Mary's Church, Farcet at 2pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations to Stroke Ward B11, Peterborough City Hospital may be given at the services or sent to E B King, Funeral Director,
20 High Street, Stilton,
Peterborough PE7 3RA.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020