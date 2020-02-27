|
|
|
PHILLIPSON Raymond Passed away peacefully at
Avery House Care Home on Thursday
20th February 2020, aged 87 years. Loving Husband of the late Sheila. Father of Paul. Cherished Brother
of the late Marlene.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 10:30am. Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at Stanground.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Rd, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020