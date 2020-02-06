Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Richard Hall Notice
HALL Richard George Passed away peacefully after an illness borne with courage and dignity at Thorpe Hall on 27th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved partner of Joan,
loving father to Matthew and Christopher and father in law to Fay. Devoted grandfather to
Charlie and Ruby.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.
A celebration of Richard's life will take place on Monday 17th February,
11.00 am at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
