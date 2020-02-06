Home

Linnell Richard William
(also known as
Dick Ayres) Passed away peacefully at his home
on Thursday 9th January 2020,
aged 75 years.

Devoted cousin and friend.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten. Family flowers only please.

If desired, donations may be made
in Dick's memory to
Wood Green Animal Shelter.
The funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium,
on Monday 10th February at 12 noon.

Any enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough,
PE1 2RX
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
