OSWICK Richard
Passed away, aged 72,
on 15th January 2020.

'So little asked ; so much endured'.

Loved and loving husband of Judith.
Brother to the late Roger, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and quiet friend.

Funeral services on Monday 17th February 11.45am at St Augustine's Church, Woodston, Peterborough, 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.

All are then welcome at
The Fitzwilliam Arms (Green Man), Marholm for refreshments.

Family flowers.

Donations, in memory of Richard to the Cresset Day Centre Social Fund for their kindness, care and help in lightening life over the past 18 months, may be made on the day.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
