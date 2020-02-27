Home

Richard Oswick

Notice

Richard Oswick Notice
Oswick Richard Thank you to everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following Richard's death.
For the individual acts of help
and support given during this time, special thanks.
Much appreciation to all at his
funeral services at church and crematorium, as well as to those who were unable to attend, for thoughts, care and strength.
In saying farewell, it has been a comfort for all who have been part
of Richard's life to recollect and share memories of and feelings for him. Richard would have been so touched to know what he'd meant to them. Gratefully received, donations to the Cresset Day Centre Social Fund
totalled £400.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
