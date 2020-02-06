Home

Richard Preston

Notice Condolences

Richard Preston Notice
PRESTON Richard 'Dick' John
(Freeman of Peterborough) Passed away peacefully at The Gables Nursing Home on 24th January 2020 aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad to Kate and James, much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Dick will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues of Baker Perkins.
Funeral service to be held at 12.30pm on Thursday 20th February at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to either Parkinson's UK or Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
