Barber Rita Passed away
peacefully at home on
Friday 10th July 2020,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Joe.
Loving mother to Susan and
mother-in-law to Ralph.
Adored nanny to Claire (Mitar) and Paul (Zara) and a very proud great nanny to Mia, Aaron, Ava, Isobel and Anya. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances,
a funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020
for close family and friends only.
Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Cardiac Heart Failure Department at Peterborough City Hospital in Rita's memory.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020