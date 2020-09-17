Home

ALLEN Roger Edmund Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
5th September 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Janice.
Loving father of Sheryl and Clare
and a much loved grandad of
Isabella and Harry.
Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Park Road, Peterborough on
Wednesday 23rd September, followed by burial at Fletton Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome or if desired donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research UK via Just Giving Page -
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
rogeredmundallen
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
