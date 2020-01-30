|
|
|
COOPER Roger John A kind and gentle man peacefully passed away on 12th January 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Pat.
Stepfather of Ian and Claire.
A dear grandad of Ryan and Harry.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 7th February, 12 noon
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020