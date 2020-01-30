Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Cooper

Notice Condolences

Roger Cooper Notice
COOPER Roger John A kind and gentle man peacefully passed away on 12th January 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Pat.
Stepfather of Ian and Claire.
A dear grandad of Ryan and Harry.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 7th February, 12 noon
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -