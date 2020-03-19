|
|
|
PRICE Roger Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital, Ward A9, on 7th March 2020, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jill.
Much loved pops of Joanne and Julie and adored grandad of Jacob,
Louie, Toby and Katie.
The funeral service has been arranged to take place on Tuesday 31st March, 10.15am at St Peter's Church, Yaxley.
No flowers, but if desired donations for Peterborough City Hospital, Ward A9
(please make cheques payable to NWANGLIAFT CHARITY)
may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020