Warren Roger Peter Passed away suddenly after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 27th September 2020, aged 67 years.
Much loved husband of Diana.
Loving father to Alison, Vicky and Paul, brother to Theresa, Angela, Carolyn, Kathryn and Jackie, also of the
late Gaye and Peter.
Father-in-law- to Lisa, admired brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all family, friends, and those who knew him.
Due to current circumstances and restrictions, a private family funeral
will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 14th October 2020.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK via https://RogerWarren.muchloved.com
All enquiries to RJ Scholes,
4 Horsegate, Deeping St James
PE6 8EN 01778 380659
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
