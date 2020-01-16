Home

French Roly Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years.
Loving husband to June.
Cherished dad, grandad and
great grandad. He will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held
at Fenland Crematorium on Monday
3rd February 2020 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request,
donations in lieu can be made to
The Cardiac Unit at Peterborough
City Hospital at the service in
Roly's memory.
Further enquiries to The Co-operative
Funeralcare, Peterborough Road,
Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
