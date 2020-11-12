|
|
|
Coleman Ron Aged 72, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital
on 5th of November 2020,
with his wife and two daughters
around him.
Devoted Husband to Linda and loving father to Belinda and Sarah, father in law to Bob and Lee and adored
grandad of Tom, Mathew, Arthur
and Charlie.
A wonderful kind man who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstance a private funeral is to be held Thursday the 19th of November at 13.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to Royal Papworth Charity, may be sent to Coop funeral care 10 High Street, Eye, Peterborough PE6 7UU 01733222501.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020