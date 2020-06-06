|
|
|
Baldwin Ronald Kenneth Ron, aged 86, died
peacefully on 11th May
at Park Vista Care Home,
Peterborough, after a long illness.
He will be sadly missed by his family
in England and Australia and by his
many friends in Upton and Caistor.
Due to the current circumstances,
a small private funeral will be held
at Peterborough Crematorium at
11am on Tuesday 9th June.
All enquires to Swearers Funeral Directors, 44a Blenheim Rd,
Ramsey, Huntingdon PE26 1AL,
Telephone 01487 812 239.
Please make any donations to
The British Legion.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020