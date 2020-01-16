|
BELLAMY Ronald Graham (Ron) Aged 76 years.
Always a Yaxley Boy.
Passed away peacefully at home on the 5th January 2020, surrounded
by his loving family.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 3.30pm.
Everyone welcome to wear smart casual clothes, flat caps optional.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK may be made at the service.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
To leave a message of condolence go to www.funeralguide.co.uk/72033
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020