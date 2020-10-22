Home

Britton Ronald George
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 81.
Dearest Husband of Shirley,
Dad of Sue and Paul,
Father-in-law of Nicola and
Granddad of Sophie, Lucy and Oliver.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd November 2020, 11:30am.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
Sue Ryder in memory of Ron.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
