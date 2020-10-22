|
Britton
Ronald George
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 81. Dearest Husband to Shirley, Dad of Sue and Paul, Father-in-law of Nicola and Grandad of Sophie, Lucy and Oliver. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 11:30am. The service will be held privately due to the restriction in numbers. Donations may be made in Ron's memory at the service for Sue Ryder. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020