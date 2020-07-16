Home

Ronald Cuthbert

Ronald Cuthbert Notice
Cuthbert Ronald (Ron) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 9th July 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving husband to Jean.
Loved brother to the late Bernard, brother-in-law to David, Dorothy and Kathleen. Uncle to Nichola, Lisa and Stephen. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will be held for close family and friends only on Monday
27th July 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society in Ronald's memory. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020
