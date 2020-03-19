Home

TAYLOR Ronald
(Ron) Passed away suddenly after a long illness at home on 11th March 2020, aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Pam,
dad of Jason and Sam,
father-in-law of Karen and Mark and
grandad of Joshua and Corey.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 6th April, 1.00pm at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be given at the service
or direct to Help for Heroes or Macmillan Cancer Support,
Grantham Centre.
Please contact RJ Scholes,
4 Horsegate, Deeping St James,
PE6 8EN 01778 380659
for further enquiries.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
