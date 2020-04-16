Home

Rose Atkins

Rose Atkins Notice
Atkins Rose Beryl Passed away on
31st March 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Charlie,
a much loved mum of Sandra
and the late Robert, mother in law
to Chris and Maureen and
a special nan and great nan.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 24th April 2020 at
1.00pm for immediate family only
due to social distancing.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made in Rose's memory for
Great Ormand Street Hospital.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St,
Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
