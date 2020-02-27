|
|
|
Crowson Rose Olive Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital
on 14th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edward Alfred, mother of Pam and the late
Paul, grandmother of Kelly, Ian,
Louise, Georgina and John and
great-grandmother of Emily,
Harry and Isabelle.
She will be greatly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th March, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020