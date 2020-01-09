|
|
|
Cope Roy Ernest Passed away peacefully on New Years Day at Waypoints Care Home, Poole, Dorset, aged 84 years.
Much loved Husband of Valerie,
Dad to Suzanne, Caroline and Jonathan, Grandad to Charlotte, Alice, Ellie, Katie, Lewis and Rosie,
Great Grandad to Finley.
Formerly of Woodston, Peterborough.
He will be sadly missed but
forever in our memories.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 3rd February at 1.00pm
at Poole Crematorium, Gravel Hill, Poole, Dorset.
Family flowers only please, but donations for the Stroke Association or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
A E Jolliffe & Son, 17 Victoria Road, Ferndown, Dorset BH22 9HT
Tel: 01202 872050
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020