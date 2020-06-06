|
Daniels Roy William Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th May 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 71 years.
Beloved father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances,
a funeral service will be
held for close family only at
Peterborough Crematorium. Donations can be made to Ward A8 at
Peterborough City Hospital
in memory of Roy.
All enquires to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020